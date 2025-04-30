GG Group Ventures LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GG Group Ventures LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. GG Group Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $556.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $562.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

