Promising Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 27th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, CRH, AutoZone, and Quanta Services are the seven stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $25.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,882,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,960,657. The company has a market capitalization of $916.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.98 and its 200 day moving average is $323.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $531.27. 2,734,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,793. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.45. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $396.35 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 88,579,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,512,983. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.21. Eaton has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.62. 5,629,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,448. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $110.97.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,606.04. 103,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,087. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,591.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,360.61.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.44. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

