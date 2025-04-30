Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8,422.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,826 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. This trade represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $427.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $409.85 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

