Industrial Stocks To Watch Today – April 29th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Honeywell International are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of goods used in construction, manufacturing, transportation and defense. This sector includes machinery and equipment makers, aerospace and defense contractors, building-products suppliers and logistics firms. Because their revenues depend heavily on capital spending and infrastructure activity, industrial stocks tend to be cyclically sensitive and often serve as a proxy for broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.99. 67,142,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,456,906. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.49 and a 200 day moving average of $324.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $916.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.71. 4,585,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,148,047. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $122.33 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.64 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $901.39 billion, a PE ratio of 156.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $9.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,232. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.73.

