Wise Wealth Partners Invests $286,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $359.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.50 and its 200 day moving average is $391.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

