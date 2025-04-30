Parvin Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,001 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Parvin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.