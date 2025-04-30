Unisphere Establishment Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Unisphere Establishment increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $885.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $828.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.35. The company has a market cap of $839.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

