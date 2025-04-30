Bison Wealth LLC Sells 30,800 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $261.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.19. The company has a market cap of $680.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $188.46 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

