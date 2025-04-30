Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 7th Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $509.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

