Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.5% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after buying an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

