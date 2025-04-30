Navigoe LLC Acquires Shares of 66 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $556.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $556.86 and a 200-day moving average of $583.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $562.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

