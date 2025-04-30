Telecom Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 29th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, AT&T, Zscaler, and Corning are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide voice, data and video communication services via wired or wireless networks. Because the telecom industry is capital-intensive and heavily regulated, these stocks often offer relatively stable revenues and dividends but can be sensitive to regulatory shifts and large infrastructure investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,152,207. The firm has a market cap of $906.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.24.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $939.67. 639,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,434. The firm has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.70, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $837.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $967.86. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.71. 2,768,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,803,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.36, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.69.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,322,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE T traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. 11,315,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,358,571. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.54. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $224.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Corning (GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Corning has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

