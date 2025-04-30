iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

