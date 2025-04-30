Navigoe LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $509.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

