Headland Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Headland Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $475.53 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

