Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wick Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $556.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $562.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

