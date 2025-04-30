Valley Financial Group Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.