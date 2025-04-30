Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $31,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,755,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,946,000 after acquiring an additional 324,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,844,000 after acquiring an additional 63,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,901,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 736,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $186.20 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $265.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

