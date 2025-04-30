Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $98,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,278,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.62%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 31,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $2,060,025.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,413,489.20. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

