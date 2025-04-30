Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

PEP opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.24.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.