Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UBER opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.