Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.86.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.13. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 38.03%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

