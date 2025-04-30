Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $219,187,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $370.94 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.42 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.35.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

