Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after purchasing an additional 161,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

PWR stock opened at $292.74 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.70.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

