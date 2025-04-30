Unisphere Establishment Sells 136,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Unisphere Establishment trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136,000 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Unisphere Establishment’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $141,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 7,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 570.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,758.58. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.8 %

Salesforce stock opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.10.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.