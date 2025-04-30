AQR Capital Management LLC Has $112.93 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,238 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $112,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $409.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $409.10 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

