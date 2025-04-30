Regal Partners Ltd Sells 71,726 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Regal Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 71,726 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

AEM stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

