Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on April 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Texas Instruments stock on April 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on 4/8/2025.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day moving average is $187.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 156.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.