Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

