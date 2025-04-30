7,924 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Wise Wealth Partners

Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $72.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

