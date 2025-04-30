International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.68 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a 0.6% increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE IBM opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.97. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Business Machines stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

