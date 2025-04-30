Wise Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 3,022 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

