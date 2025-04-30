Headland Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,337 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Headland Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.52. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

