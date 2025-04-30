Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $475.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

