Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Waterford Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $410.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

TSLA opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.24 and a 200-day moving average of $323.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

