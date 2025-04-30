Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

