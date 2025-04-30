WealthCollab LLC Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 446.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after buying an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,491,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after purchasing an additional 428,506 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

