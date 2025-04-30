Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

