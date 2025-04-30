Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 11,617 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after buying an additional 746,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after buying an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,881,280,000 after acquiring an additional 410,460 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.06.

Chevron stock opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

