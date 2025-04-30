Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lowered by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $33,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total transaction of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilbur Mok sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.88, for a total value of $410,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,604.84. This trade represents a 28.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $271.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.90 and its 200-day moving average is $304.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.81 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.18.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

