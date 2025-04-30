Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $370.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.49. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.53.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

