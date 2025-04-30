Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 99,830 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 40,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,859.84. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,340. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.