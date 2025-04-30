Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,438 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $46,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Valley Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 187,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

