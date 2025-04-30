PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

