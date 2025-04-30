Gallo Partners LP Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Gallo Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $491.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.84 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.21 and a 200-day moving average of $502.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.86.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

