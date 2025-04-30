Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 8.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $471.59 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

