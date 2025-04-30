Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2,196.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

URI opened at $629.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

