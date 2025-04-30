Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $471.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.86 and its 200-day moving average is $521.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

