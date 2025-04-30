Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 740 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.