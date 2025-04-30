Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.